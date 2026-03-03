Getty/GOAL
Could Arsenal do the quadruple?! Mikel Arteta's men have 'more than just the Premier League in the tank' as Gunners Invincible refuses trophy ‘swap’
Arsenal's trophy quest: Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup & Champions League
Despite enduring the odd wobble of late, Arsenal remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with nine games left to be taken in. They are also into the Carabao Cup final, fifth round of the FA Cup and last 16 of the Champions League - where they will face Bayer Leverkusen.
Only two English teams - Manchester rivals United and City - have won a Treble during the Premier League era. Arsenal are in a position where they could go one better and sweep the board, rewriting the history books in the process.
There is no suggestion that the Gunners will be prioritising one competition over another, with the plan being to remain competitive on every front. Aliadiere - who helped Arsenal to their last league title in 2003-04 - believes wild celebrations will be sparked in north London.
Would Arsenal give up three trophies for guaranteed Premier League title win?
Quizzed on whether the Gunners would give up three trophies in order to end their 22-year wait for the Premier League crown, Aliadiere - speaking in association with betting zonder cruks - told GOAL: “That is a tough question! I probably wouldn’t. I do believe we have got the squad to win more than just the Premier League.
“I really do think that we will win the Premier League and do feel that we have got another one or two in there as well. I probably wouldn’t take that swap. I really believe in the squad, the manager, the staff, everybody at the club. I believe we have got more than just the Premier League in the tank.”
Inside the camp: How Arsenal feel about quadruple bid
William Saliba is a prominent member of the Arsenal squad that has his eyes on many prizes this season, with the France international defender boldly telling reporters when asked if Mikel Arteta’s side can sustain bids for silverware at home and abroad: “Yeah, of course, we want to win every competition. We have the squad for that, we have the coach for that. So, yeah, we have to keep going and obviously be focused on every competition.
“Yeah, of course, we have a good squad this season. We have a lot of good players. Every player who doesn't start can start as well. They are the level to start the games as well. So, yeah, everyone is ready, everyone is ready to step up when we need it.”
While those taking to the field are happy to air big ambition, Arteta has sought to calm expectations at the Emirates. He has said of a record-breaking quadruple bid: “Has it been done? That's how difficult it is. Let’s go game by game, let's try to earn the right to continue to be there until the last stage of every competition, and then we'll see what happens.
“[I don't focus on thinking about] the outcome, not so much. I focus a lot on what we have to do to continue in the manner and the trajectory that we are as a team, and from there, obviously, try to improve it.”
Arsenal fixtures 2025-26: League & cup action approaching
One former Gunner, Bacary Sagna, believes that Arsenal can savour European glory for the first time in 2026. He has told GOAL of conquering continental football: “I think, yes, they have a chance to win the Champions League. They were really close last year to performing and competing. I think they have a chance this season, first of all to qualify. They have done that already. Maybe that will put less pressure on them and they will be able to rotate a bit more and rest some players.
“They have been doing amazingly in the Champions League and can afford to rotate more now. It’s the right time for them to make a statement as potential challengers for the Champions League.”
Arsenal have a Premier League date with Brighton and an FA Cup clash with League One side Mansfield to take in before attention turns to Champions League matters again and the first leg of their last-16 showdown with Leverkusen on March 11. They will be at Wembley for a meeting with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on March 22.
