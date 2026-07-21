Arsenal open Bruno Guimaraes transfer talks with Newcastle as Brazil star pushes to join Premier League champions

The Gunners' aggressive pursuit of Guimaraes comes after they missed out on Morgan Rogers, who was hijacked by Premier League rivals Chelsea in a record-breaking £117 million deal. Arsenal were unwilling to meet Aston Villa's asking price, choosing instead to pivot their focus. Furthermore, a potential £85 million move for Mateus Fernandes was deemed too expensive before he joined Tottenham, while Bournemouth remain resolute in keeping Alex Scott despite the midfielder rejecting a new contract offer.