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Arsenal star sensationally 'offering himself to Barcelona daily' as Mikel Arteta faces late squad shake-up
Gyokeres pushes for Camp Nou switch
In a stunning development late in the summer transfer window, Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly "offering himself to Barcelona daily". The 28-year-old, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium just one year ago in a high-profile move from Sporting CP, appears ready to call time on his Premier League career.
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Flick searches for attacking reinforcements
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been vocal about the need for more depth in his squad after Robert Lewandowski left on a free transfer and Ferran Torres joined Paris Saint-Germain. The La Liga champions initially targeted Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, but Atleti CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has reportedly vetoed any deal for the Argentine forward.
COPE journalist Victor Navarro claims that Gyokeres’ camp is sensing an opportunity to secure a move to the Catalan giants following the collapse of their other primary targets. Providing an update on Barcelona's ongoing search for a striker, Navarro shared on X: "Lautaro Martinez becomes, with the consensus of the entire club, the number one option for Barca. Yesterday the club once again received the information that [Atletico Madrid CEO Angel] Gil Marín is vetoing Julian Alvarez. Gyokeres is offering himself to Barça daily. [Nicolo] Tresoldi is very, very much liked at FCB."
While Martinez remains the dream signing, the financial and logistical attainability of Gyokeres could make him a more realistic solution for Flick as the transfer deadline rapidly approaches.
Frustration at the Emirates
Despite Arsenal's Premier League title success last season, Gyokeres finished the campaign in a difficult position. Mikel Arteta increasingly favoured Kai Havertz in the central striking role for the club's biggest fixtures, including the Champions League final. The trend continued into the new season, with Havertz starting the Community Shield victory over Manchester City while Gyokeres was limited to a brief cameo off the bench.
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Arsenal's squad clear-out continues
The potential sale of Gyokeres would be a significant U-turn for Arsenal, who spent £55 million to secure his services from Sporting CP. However, with the player under contract until 2030, the Gunners are in a strong position to demand a substantial fee if they decide to let him go.
As Arsenal prepare to begin their title defence against newly-promoted Coventry City, the distraction of Gyokeres' daily overtures to Barcelona is a situation Arteta will want to resolve quickly. While the striker remains a key part of the squad's depth, the player's clear desire for a fresh start in Spain could force the club's hand.
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