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Rasmus Hojlund hails Arsenal’s 'best of the best' defence after Napoli suffer Champions League defeat in Naples
Arsenal secure narrow Champions League victory
Arsenal secured a 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli on Tuesday evening, leaning on their resolute defence to seal all three points. Martin Odegaard scored a sumptuous strike from the edge of the penalty area with 15 minutes remaining to cap another man of the match performance.
Arteta's side dominated proceedings but struggled to extend their advantage on the night. Wayward finishing from Bukayo Saka and Piero Hincapie kept the match tight, forcing the Gunners to rely heavily on their rearguard to cross the finish line.
Despite the slender margin of victory, Arsenal looked entirely comfortable. Last season's finalists successfully neutralised the Serie A outfit to secure a vital European win.
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Hojlund hails formidable Arsenal defensive unit
Arsenal achieved their clean sheet despite navigating a significant injury crisis at the back. William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, and Jurrien Timber were all absent from the starting lineup for the European clash.
However, summer signing Ezri Konsa delivered a commanding display alongside Gabriel. Napoli striker Hojlund was quick to acknowledge the massive challenge of facing such a robust backline.
"It’s hard for me to rank them because they obviously have a lot of good defenders," Hojlund admitted, as quoted by TNT Sport. "They have Mosquera and Saliba out and they just put Konsa in and so it’s a strong side."
Gabriel named as the anchor
The Danish international reserved special praise for Gabriel, highlighting the Brazilian's physical dominance and leadership at the heart of the Arsenal defence. The centre-back was instrumental in keeping the Italian side quiet throughout the contest.
"I think also Gabriel is the anchor of the team, I think he’s really, really strong he knows how to handle a duel," Hojlund added. "I think I did well today even though I come off with nothing but I held up the ball well and it was good for me to try against the best of the best, even though we didn’t win."
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Arteta builds upon vital European win
The hard-fought victory serves as a major boost for Arsenal as they continue their Champions League campaign. The north London outfit will now turn their attention back to domestic action with renewed confidence.
Meanwhile, Napoli and Hojlund must regroup quickly after a frustrating evening in the English capital. The Italian giants will hope to bounce back in their upcoming European fixtures as they aim to progress into the knockout rounds.
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