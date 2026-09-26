Arsenal assistant Miguel Molina confirms Vinicius Junior's name was 'on the table' during summer window

While Arsenal's transfer targets dominated the headlines, the former Atletico Madrid staff member also reflected on the demanding environment Arteta continues to cultivate. Touching upon the manager's fierce daily routine, Molina remarked: "He's the first to arrive and the last to leave. He's very intense, a super demanding guy."

Stressing the wider ripple effect across London Colney, he continued: "His best quality is that he's able to bring out the best in the people around him, both the players and the staff, because ultimately he's the greatest example of hard work and quality in that work."