'You're not at Crystal Palace anymore!' - Arsenal legend fires warning to Eberechi Eze after making first Premier League appearance in a month following Mikel Arteta snub' - Arsenal legend fires warning to Eberechi Eze after making first Premier League appearance in a month following Mikel Arteta snub

Speaking exclusively to Sky Bet, Campbell said: "Eberechi Eze is at the right club. Having to wait for his chance is a good thing, because when you do get in the team, you value it and don’t take your place for granted.

"For me, Mikel Arteta is creating competition - and competition breeds success. If players know they will start every game regardless of performance, that isn’t healthy. This is the right way to do it.

"Arteta just wants that competition everywhere. He wants players to fight for their positions. He’s created that, and that’s the best way – keep everyone on their toes, everyone hungry, respect everybody, but also say, ‘Hey, you’re going to show something special to get into this team. Yeah, we bought you, but you’ve got to show that special quality time and time again – on and off the field, in training, every single minute around the training ground, away from the training ground. Live and breathe it’.

"They are fighting to win this Premier League because it’s been such a long time since Arsenal have won something. They want everybody firing on all cylinders, no one’s slacking off. Hats off – he’s created that environment where everybody is thirsty for success, but the responsibility is there as well."

