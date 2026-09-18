Why Arsenal's tactical blueprint is pushing Ben White and Jurrien Timber to the physical brink

Arteta is facing a physical test in defence after White suffered a groin injury against Sunderland. The defender was replaced at half-time, raising fresh concerns over Arsenal's right-back options.

White had started the campaign in impressive form after recovering from a knee injury that ended his World Cup hopes in May. He shook off a knock against Napoli in the Champions League, but his forced withdrawal at the Stadium of Light leaves Arsenal managing another fitness issue.

Timber replaced White on Wearside for his first appearance of the season following his own groin problem. When one defender is sidelined, the remaining option is forced to carry an intense physical load.