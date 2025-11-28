Arsenal legend insists 'terrific' Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli won't be sold in January transfer window as Mikel Arteta claim is made amid hunt for Premier League title

Martinelli has said of his situation: “We play for Arsenal, we like to play alongside the good players and we are happy. It’s like the international team for me because we have Vini, Rodrygo and Raphinha, so many good players and I can’t complain. I just want to play, have the freedom to play, and show my talent. I need to be thankful for having those players alongside me.”

Arteta added on the 24-year-old, who has become a useful impact substitute: “I think Gabi has been a super important player for us and he’s going to remain very, very, very important. The fact that we have options with different qualities, that’s going to fulfil what we want, because every opponent is going to require different things. We have him in many other areas on the pitch and he’s needed, especially in the front line, to start the game and to finish the game.”

Jesus is currently working his way back from the ACL injury that he suffered in an FA Cup clash with Manchester United in January. He has said of the transfer talk that he continues to generate: “I'm under contract with Arsenal until 2027 and my wish is to stay here. If for any reason, both parties understand that we can't extend beyond that, at least until 2027, I'll be here.”

Arteta is looking forward to having the ex-Manchester City striker back, with no hints being offered at an impending sale. He has said of Jesus’ rehabilitation: “Obviously, he's been doing everything on his own; now he's got players around him, very competitive players around him, and see how he copes with that. But he's full of energy, I love the reaction of all his team-mates when he first joined us and yeah, great to have him back.”