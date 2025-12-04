Arsenal confirm double signing of highly-rated Ecuadorian twins with teenagers set to arrive in 2027

Following earlier reports suggesting a deal was close to being completed, Arsenal confirmed on Thursday they had triggered an agreement to sign both Edwin and Holger, with the transfers subject to the completion of regulatory processes. Should everything go through as planned, the 16-year-olds will arrive at the Emirates Stadium in August 2027, when they turn 18.

In a statement on their official club website, Arsenal said: “Edwin and Holger are recognised as two of the most exciting young talents in South America, displaying consistent and impressive performances at youth level for club and country. Both players have been capped at U17 international level for Ecuador.

“Edwin is left-footed, quick and a skilful dribbler. He operates as a right winger, likes to take on opponents and has a catalogue of skills. Holger is a technically gifted, right-footed, attacking midfielder who links play with his progressive vision and also possesses the ability to beat opponents with quick feet.

“We will be collaborating closely with Independiente del Valle on the development and wellbeing of both Edwin and Holger until they arrive at Arsenal. Everyone at Arsenal is excited to welcome the Quintero twins to the club in the near future.”