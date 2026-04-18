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Arsenal snubbed as Carlo Ancelotti names his favourite to win Champions League
Arsenal snubbed despite semi-final berth
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reached the semi-finals after a disciplined goalless draw with Sporting CP, setting up a showdown with Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side reached this stage after edging out Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate. While the Gunners are regarded by many bookmakers as one of the top two favourites to lift the trophy, Ancelotti remains unconvinced that the North London side will go all the way.
The veteran coach noted that the current landscape of the competition has seen many traditional provincial powers struggle. Speaking to Il Giornale on the nature of the tournament this year, he said: "The Champions League is an open tournament that leaves great teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City on the sidelines, but it’s still a tournament where you can grow."
- AFP
PSG backed for European glory
Ancelotti has tipped Paris Saint-Germain to retain their Champions League crown. The French giants secured their place in the final four after a dominant display against Liverpool, winning 4-0 on aggregate following a professional performance at Anfield. They are now set to face Bayern Munich in a highly anticipated semi-final clash after the Bundesliga heavyweights narrowly defeated Real Madrid in a seven-goal thriller. Despite a sluggish start to the campaign, Luis Enrique's side has found its rhythm at the perfect time. Ancelotti has made it clear that he expects the trophy to remain at the Parc des Princes, despite the challenge posed by the remaining heavyweights in the competition. "I say Paris Saint-Germain," Ancelotti noted, when pushed to pick his favourite.
Ancelotti critiques defensive standards
In his assessment of the recent quarter-final action, Ancelotti highlighted a decline in defensive solidity among Europe’s elite. "I’ve seen high-goal matches, Atletico Madrid-Barcelona and Bayern-Real Madrid offered thrilling moments for the fans," Ancelotti said. "But too many goals also means too many mistakes, from goalkeepers and defenders. The so-called high pressure, man-to-man play, involves constant risks, and so the result can change from one moment to the next. Even the build-up play from the back must be perfect, otherwise you immediately pay for the smallest of distractions."
- AFP
International focus for the Italian icon
While keeping a close eye on European club football, Ancelotti’s immediate priority lies with the Brazilian national team as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup. During his final preparations, he took the time to assess the international landscape, identifying France as the benchmark for global excellence. He believes Les Bleus have established a system that consistently produces the world's most formidable squad.
"There’s a French school that has brought together the best players, distributed across various European clubs, but who, together, form a national team that is today the best in the world," Ancelotti said.