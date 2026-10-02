Arne Slot to Tottenham? Ex-Liverpool boss lined up for SHOCK Premier League return

Slot is actively searching for a new managerial role and is reportedly open to returning to the Premier League. The Dutchman has been out of work since leaving Liverpool a year after securing the 2024-25 league title, and he is eager for a fresh challenge.

According to Soccernews, Slot is now firmly on the radar of Tottenham. The London club are enduring a horrific start to their new domestic campaign, leaving their current manager fighting a desperate battle to save his job.

Despite spending over €366 million on big-name summer signings like Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Savinho, Tottenham remain in a deep crisis. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches.