Arne Slot praises Hugo Ekitike for ‘working really hard’ to succeed as Liverpool are forced to rely on French striker without Alexander Isak

Slot said: "He’s shown a lot of hard work to get to this fitness level where he is at the moment. It sometimes took us a bit of convincing [him] that this all is actually really needed to become stronger but he always did it.

"Not always with a smile on his face but he’s worked really hard to get fitter and fitter on and off the pitch. I’ve tried to convince him as well that the better you defend a set-piece, the bigger chance you have to score a goal at the other end.

"If it’s 0-0, it’s easier to score a goal than when you’re 1-0 down. This might sound strange but what it does for the energy levels of the other team is a difference. For him to score goals, it’s also important that we hardly concede from set-pieces.

"He’s worked really hard to get where he is now and I think he’s ready to go into the programme we are facing now but he’s not the only No.9 I have. Federico Chiesa can also play in that position so I have the chance to take him off if he’s completely tired."

