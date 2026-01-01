'It's just who we are' - Arne Slot channels inner-Ange Postecoglou as Liverpool boss fumes at penalty call during Leeds draw

Postecoglou famously said "it's just who we are, mate" after instructing his Spurs side, with nine men, to continue attacking and pressing against Chelsea last season, and Slot mimicked the Australian as he insisted he would never tell his players to exaggerate contact to win a spot-kick.

He added: "No, we keep doing the same things. I don't believe that over a season you get what you deserve: so, sometimes things go against you and sometimes things go in favour of you. I don't believe in that. But in a long time of two, three, four seasons then I believe in it, then things will be sometimes - a few times - good for you. I think I'm not wrong if I say we have only had one penalty this season. For the team that has the most ball possession and is attacking so much in and around the box of the other team, it is quite surprising maybe. But I will not encourage them to do that - and if I would tell you now I am starting to encourage that then probably we will never get a penalty anymore! So, no.

"We are just who we are, we won the league by [being] the team we are last season. Of course, there will probably be one or two moments - I can remember one when Milos Kerkez went to the floor at Burnley away when he didn't get fouled. So, yes, you can find one or two moments when we go to the floor when there was not a foul, but I watch a lot of football and I see this happening so, so, so, so many times. But we stayed on our feet. Against West Ham when [Lucas] Paqueta did everything to get a second yellow card, one of my players tried to help him out not getting that one. Do we ever get the reward for that? I think asking the question is answering it as well."