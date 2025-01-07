'I was caught in the middle of something' - Argentine sports reporter Sofi Martinez speaks out on Lionel Messi relationship amid rumours Inter Miami star cheated on wife Antonela Roccuzzo with her
Argentine sports reporter Sofi Martinez has addressed the rumours suggesting that she has enjoyed a romantic relationship with Lionel Messi.
- Martinez covers Argentina national team
- Regularly comes into contact with Messi
- Has rubbished 'ridiculous' speculation