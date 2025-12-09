Getty
Ex-Argentina star claims Lionel Messi is 'better than ever' & dismisses criticism of MLS as Inter Miami superstar backed to play every game at 2026 World Cup
MLS Cup triumph: Messi wins trophy No.47
All-time great Messi has been plying his trade in the United States since 2023. He has, with his initial deal in South Florida expiring, committed to a three-year extension with the Herons that will take him through 2028.
The evergreen 38-year-old has continued to star while chasing the American dream, helping Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory within weeks of his arrival. He has now inspired a historic MLS Cup triumph, with his record-shattering haul of major honours being taken to 47 and counting.
Better than ever: Why Messi is being tipped to grace 2026 World Cup
With a post-season break being reached, Messi has stated that he does not want to become a “burden” for Argentina as they piece together World Cup plans. He will not have taken in as much competitive action in 2026 by the time that tournament rolls around as European-based colleagues.
Fellow countryman Ortega does not see that being an issue, with Messi having shown in 2025 - when winning the MLS Golden Boot - that he still has enough hunger and energy left in the tank to compete at the very highest level.
Ex-Argentina star Ortega has told BOLAVIP: “Given how much Messi loves playing football, he’s going to be there. Besides, personally, I see him as better than ever. He’s at an incredibly high level, regardless of what people say about the league he plays in. I think playing at that level isn’t easy, and he’s going to be at the World Cup.”
He went on to say: “It’s going to be a personal thing for him; he’s going to want to play every game. The World Cup is different; he hasn’t had any serious injuries in his career and he looks to be in good physical shape. He’s going to prepare well to be there without any problems.”
Rolando Schiavi added to that debate when saying, with every nation taking part at FIFA’s flagship event in the United States, Canada and Mexico having to contend with some testing conditions: “My only concern is the weather: the heat it could get during the World Cup in the United States. That's the only thing I'd be worried about and the only thing that would make me doubt Leo. Even so, I think he'll play and be in every match.”
Playing or watching? Messi's update on World Cup plans
Messi told ESPN recently when asked again about his possible involvement in another major international tournament: “I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there. At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country - especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way.”
He added on those that pose the greatest threat to Argentina’s title, which was captured in dramatic fashion at the end of a penalty shootout with France in 2022: “It's very difficult to win a World Cup. It's something that is lived differently: as a spectator, as a player, and as a fan. Now, seeing the group, I'm sure they will fight.
“Winning took a huge weight off our shoulders. Playing without that pressure is a relief, but at the same time it doesn't guarantee anything, because everyone wants to beat the world champion. There are very good national teams - Spain, France again, England, Brazil, who haven't been champions for a while and want to win again, and also Germany.”
2026 World Cup draw: Who will Argentina face in the group stage?
The 2026 World Cup draw has seen Argentina placed alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J. Their campaign will get underway at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas - the home of the NFL heavyweight Chiefs - on June 16, with Messi expected to take the field against African opposition.
