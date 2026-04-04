Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Manchester City FC v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
kariM MaLiM

Translated by

Arbeloa is in a bind over the Real Madrid star

FEATURES
A. Arbeloa
J. Bellingham
Real Madrid
Mallorca vs Real Madrid
Mallorca
LaLiga
Spain
England

A real headache at the Bernabéu

The Spanish newspaper *AS* has revealed that Real Madrid have finally begun to achieve the expected technical harmony, some three months after Álvaro Arbeloa took over as manager from Xabi Alonso.

The newspaper explained that this development does not mean the team is now immune to crises, particularly given the spectre of injuries that continues to threaten its stability. Arbeloa had previously warned that if the team is not at full strength, it could lose to any opponent.

Nevertheless, the current signs appear very positive, as the team has managed to secure five consecutive victories, including two notable wins over Manchester City, in matches that confirmed Real Madrid still possesses the character of a champion and the ability to compete at the highest levels.

The newspaper noted that this impressive run has been achieved despite the absence of several key players, foremost among them Kylian Mbappé, who was sidelined due to knee problems before regaining fitness during the international break with the French national team. 

Jude Bellingham has also been absent from the starting line-up since 1 February, amid uncertainty raised by England manager Thomas Tuchel regarding his fitness and future.

(Read also) Real Madrid seal first summer deal

(Read also) Diaz plans to break the deadlock... and Real Madrid set the price

(Read also) Barcelona playing all their cards to seal first summer deal

(Read also) Barcelona’s secret plan… Marmoush threatens the dream deal

  • England v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    The mystery of the international suspension

    She added that Bellingham had only played for a few minutes in the derby against Atlético Madrid before the international break, which made his call-up to the England squad seem like a necessary step towards regaining his fitness.

    However, the reality turned out differently, as he missed the Uruguay match entirely and did not feature against Japan either, despite being on the bench.

    The newspaper quoted Tuchel, who confirmed that the player was not fully fit, saying they would not risk playing him as he was recovering from a muscle injury, given the uncertainty surrounding his condition.

    Despite expectations of an early return to Madrid, he remained with the national team without playing or even taking part in warm-ups, sparking much speculation about his physical condition, before the picture became clearer later on.

    • Advertisement
  • Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    A cautious return to Madrid

    "AS" confirmed that Bellingham has been included in Real Madrid’s squad for the match against Mallorca, with the possibility of him featuring, although it is unlikely he will start the game.

    In this context, Arbeloa stated that the player’s condition was unusual, but he understood the decision not to take any risks with him, noting that Bellingham is sufficiently aware of the need to maintain his physical fitness and is close to a full return, needing only to regain match fitness.

    The newspaper highlighted the sensitivity of the timing of Bellingham’s return, recalling a previous experience with Xabi Alonso, who was fielded in the Madrid derby despite not being fully fit following shoulder surgery – a decision that had a negative impact on the team’s performance and resulted in a heavy 5-2 defeat.

    Against this backdrop, Arbeloa faces a major challenge in managing his squad, particularly after settling on a 4-4-2 formation featuring an attacking duo of Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé, alongside four midfielders, with the surprise emergence of youngster Thiago Petarš.

  • Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Unwavering confidence despite the figures

    The newspaper explained that logic might suggest the possibility of dropping one of the younger players to make way for Bellingham, forming a midfield quartet alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde and Arda Güler.

    However, the decision is not that straightforward, particularly as Bellingham’s statistics this season (6 goals and 4 assists) have fallen short of expectations, whilst Thiago has performed beyond all expectations.

    Nevertheless, Arbeloa emphasised his absolute confidence in Bellingham, stressing that he is a key part of the team’s project. He said in previous comments: “If I could make any sacrifice to ensure Jude is back to full fitness tomorrow, I would. He is a true leader and one of the best in the world. What pleases me is that the team continues to perform strongly even in his absence, which reflects the strength of the squad. I have complete faith in him.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
LaLiga
Mallorca crest
Mallorca
MLL
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY