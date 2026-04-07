Arbeloa defiantly: "If any team can win in Munich, it's Real Madrid"

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa believes his team needed a bit of luck to avoid defeat against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, and is now focusing his efforts on next week’s return leg.

Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Real Madrid’s home ground, the Santiago Bernabéu, on Tuesday evening, taking a significant step towards qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals.

Luis Díaz and Harry Kane scored Bayern’s goals in the 41st and 46th minutes, whilst Kylian Mbappé netted Real’s only goal in the 74th minute.

The second leg is scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, to determine who will qualify for the Champions League semi-finals and face the winner of the Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool tie.







