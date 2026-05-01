Man Utd flop Antony admits he was 'embarrassed' by Cristiano Ronaldo's physique while lifting lid on 'complicated' Old Trafford spell

Antony only shared the pitch with Ronaldo on seven occasions during the 2022-23 season, yet he developed a profound respect for the veteran's work ethic and light-hearted nature behind the scenes. Recalling their relationship and a specific encounter in the club's facilities, he said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a great person, you learn a lot from him. He even joked with me once, saying that people think he's stubborn, but in everyday life he's very playful.

"I learned a lot from him. He talked about life, books, various subjects outside of football. That was good because it helped me disconnect. He would say, 'Today we're not going to talk about football.' And that made us learn other important things. Once in the sauna he joked with me. He showed me his physique and asked if I looked 23 years old. I was even embarrassed because you see the level of care he takes even at almost 40. He's a role model for everyone."