Antoine Semenyo tipped to make quick decision on his future as Liverpool make shock call on £65m transfer

The 25-year-old is expected to leave Bournemouth early in the January transfer window, with a £65 million release clause, made up of £60m plus £5m in add-ons, set to become active inside the opening week. Semenyo scored in Bournemouth’s weekend draw with Burnley and could be approaching his final appearances for the club, after a scintillating start to the 2025-26 term.

Sources claim that the Ghana international would be open to a move to Liverpool, partly due to his relationship with former Bournemouth sporting director Richard Hughes, who now works at Anfield and is understood to have played a significant role in Semenyo’s development.

The Reds, however, are currently leaning away from a January move, leaving the two Manchester clubs in a stronger position at this stage. Tottenham are also monitoring winger options elsewhere, after Semenyo politely declined the chance to join the north London club, despite their eagerness to make him one of their top-paid players.