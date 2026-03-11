Antoine Griezmann admits 'slippery pitch' caused Tottenham 'mistakes' in Champions League mauling & warns Atletico Madrid not to repeat Barcelona collapse

The slick surface proved catastrophic for Tottenham's goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, whose two fatal errors on the unfamiliar turf gifted Atletico their first and third goals. Spurs found themselves 3-0 down within 15 minutes before eventually falling to a 5-2 loss. Griezmann capitalized on the chaos with a goal and an assist, ensuring the Premier League giants face a mountain to climb in the return leg.

He acknowledged that the challenging terrain played a crucial role in punishing those early Spurs blunders. “We took advantage of some of their mistakes, either technical or because of the pitch, which is very slippery and we are used to it,” Griezmann explained to Movistar, as per Diario AS, after the match.