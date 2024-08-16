Andre Onana reveals Man Utd squad are ready to 'take all the bullets' as goalkeeper outlines trophy ambition for new season

GettyChris BurtonAndre Onana reveals Man Utd squad are ready to 'take all the bullets' as goalkeeper outlines trophy ambition for new seasonManchester UnitedAndre OnanaPremier LeagueManchester United vs FulhamAndre Onana says Manchester United’s squad are ready to “take all the bullets” in a bid to “win everything” in the 2024-25 campaign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRed Devils finished last season with FA Cup winHave bolstered ranks in summer transfer windowSet to open new season at home to FulhamArticle continues below