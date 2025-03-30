Americans Abroad: Oft-criticized USMNT players Brenden Aaronson and Josh Sargent offer rousing responses, while Folarin Balogun, Malik Tillman make injury returns

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including major appearances by both Balogun, Tillman

For those members of the U.S. men's national team playing abroad, this weekend was all about responding. Not for the team as a whole, to be fair. They won't have the collective chance to erase that dismal performance in the CONCACAF Nations League until they reconvene this summer.

It's a long wait, one that'll feel longer given how underwhelming they played in Los Angeles.

But as individuals? On that level, that's where the responses needed to happen. They did, in particular, from two players that have a hell of a lot to prove right now.

Both Brenden Aaronson and Josh Sargent were on the scoresheet for their clubs, bouncing back from two very different forms of disappointment during the international break. Aaronson will be disappointed to have missed out on the U.S. Nations League roster. Sargent will be disappointed with his performance, or lack thereof. Both bounced back, though, showing Mauricio Pochettino and whoever else might be watching that they're ready to move on.

That was one storyline. The other? Some major returns. Both Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman were back for their respective teams, making appearances off the bench after significant injury layoffs. Both could be key this summer and both now have time to build some fitness and confidence on their way there.

Not all was perfect, though. While two Americans advanced to the FA Cup semifinals, two others fell short. Meanwhile, in Italy, AC Milan's nightmare run continued, all but ending their hopes of a European push.

In general, it was a busy weekend, particularly given the extra eyes on USMNT stars abroad after the losses to both Panama and Canada last week. GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.