GOAL reviews key takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including another huge performance by the Fulham star

It was the final weekend of 2024, capping a wild and unpredictable year of American soccer. Injuries sidelined several stars but, even without them, the closing weekend was something of a high for the U.S. men's national team's players abroad.

Antonee Robinson has been the story in the final months of 2024, and that fittingly continued Sunday. Another week, another assist for the Fulham star - and let's be honest, he may not be a Fulham star for much longer with such performances. Robinson is in the same company as Christian Pulisic as the best USMNT star in Europe at the moment, which really is saying something, isn't it?

Others played well, too. Robinson wasn't even the only USMNT left-back to create a goal this weekend, as surprising as that is. The other was Kristoffer Lund, although Weston McKennie made his mark in that position, too. Weirdly enough, it was a weekend of left-backs as we get ready to leave 2024 behind.

Article continues below

Elsewhere, Brenden Aaronson was the guy. His massive goal for Leeds could be one we look back on in six months as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

A new year is coming and with it a transfer window and potential shakeups. Who knows how things will look even next week. But as the book closes on 2024, it'll be Robinson who remains the headliner heading into what could be a career-changing 2025. GOAL looks at key takeaways from Americans Abroad.