Amad Diallo openly mocks Mikel Arteta's tactics as Man Utd star rubs salt in Arsenal's wounds with savage social media post after huge win at Emirates Stadium

Amad impressed again for United in their hard-fought win at Arsenal, having previously played the full 90 minutes of their eye-catching derby victory over Manchester City. Interim boss Michael Carrick has found a role for the Ivory Coast international that does not require him to line up at wing-back - a position that he was often asked to fill in Ruben Amorim’s much-maligned 3-4-2-1 system.

Carrick has been using Amad in his favoured position on the flanks, with Bryan Mbeumo being deployed as a No.9 - meaning that big-money striker Benjamin Sesko has had to settle for a place on the bench.

Carrick told reporters when asked if, after opening his reign with two notable victories over title hopefuls, a top-four finish is now on the cards for United: “I know from our perspective, it's just moving forward to the next game. It’s been less than two weeks we’ve been together. So it's just keep getting good habits, really, and good routines and good habits. The boys have been fantastic with that. I don't think we can look too far ahead. We certainly won't be, anyway. It's a big week leading up to Fulham and games coming up. We'll finish where we finish by getting the results.

“I know that's kind of obvious, but looking too far ahead can come back and bite you really. So we've taken this week by week, and game by game. We'll certainly continue to do that. But we've got to ride it and use the emotion, you have got to use the energy and use the confidence. You've got to be humble enough to understand how we could just achieve these two big results. It doesn't just come easy, so we need to continue that and bottle it and use it again.”