Alisha Lehmann the coach! Aston Villa star all smiles as she manages men's team in unlikely partnership with World Cup winner Lukas Podolski

Chris Burton
Alisha Lehmann Baller LeagueGetty/Instagram
Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann has branched out into coaching, with her Streets United side competing in the inaugural Baller League.

  • Swiss star involved in new competition
  • Taken on a managerial role
  • Working with ex-Arsenal forward in Germany

