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Toluca FC v Monterrey - Leagues Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

Alexis Vega and Helinho fire Toluca past Monterrey to become first Liga MX winners of expanded Leagues Cup

Toluca vs Monterrey
Toluca
Monterrey
Leagues Cup

Alexis Vega and Helinho scored either side of halftime as Toluca eased past Monterrey 2-0 in an energetic Leagues Cup final in Houston. The triumph extends Antonio Mohamed’s dominant run, with Toluca winning six trophies in 15 months, and makes the club the first Liga MX side to lift the trophy since the competition adopted its expanded format in 2023.

  • Helinho, TolucaGOAL

    Winning continues

    Toluca ended a 15-year title drought under Mohamed in 2025. Since then, they've become serial winners. And in Houston, they had Alexis Vega to thank for getting them off to a flying start.

    The forward finished off an impressive move from Diablos Rojos in the fourth minute. Monterrey built some momentum, registering eight shots and 14 touches in the opposition box before halftime. They eventually edged Toluca in possession, too, but Mohamed's side were content to protect their lead and look for more on the counterattack. That approach paid off in the 70th minute, when Helinho delivered the dagger.


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  • Toluca v Necaxa - Torneo Apertura 2026 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    History made

    Since MLS and Liga MX expanded the Leagues Cup in 2023, MLS clubs had largely dominated the latter stages, winning three straight titles. But that success came with questions about home advantage, with every match in those editions played in the United States or Canada.

    That changed this summer, when the top three ranked Liga MX clubs were allowed to host matches in Mexico. Whether that helped tip the balance is up for debate, but the shift in results was clear: all four semifinalists came from Liga MX. And when the final whistle blew in Texas, Toluca were the last team standing.


  • imago-sport-1082332667.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Vega named Best Player

    Vega's success wasn't limited to the final. The forward scored four goals during Toluca's title-winning run, capping his tournament with the Best Player award.


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  • Club America v Monterrey - Leagues Cup SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Toluca resume their Liga MX campaign when they face Atlas at home on Sept. 12. Runners-up Monterrey also play on the same day, hosting Tigres.

Liga MX
Toluca crest
Toluca
TOL
Atlas crest
Atlas
ATL
Liga MX
Monterrey crest
Monterrey
MON
Tigres crest
Tigres
TIG