'It hurts' - Alexis Mac Allister opens up on Liverpool frustrations and admits Reds 'changed too many things' after big-spending summer
Reds rocked after shocking start
Champions Liverpool have slumped this season despite a significant squad overhaul which saw seven new first-team players signed in the summer transfer window for approximately £446 million ($600m). The influx of new talent, including high-profile arrivals like Alexander Isak for £125 million ($168m) from Newcastle United and Florian Wirtz for £116 million ($156m) from Bayer Leverkusen, was expected to build on their previous season's Premier League title success, but integration has proven challenging.
Boss Arne Slot has struggled to blend the new players into a cohesive unit, leading to inconsistent performances, his team has appeared vulnerable, particularly in defence, and has struggled to convert chances. Several new players have underperformed, with Wirtz has scored just one goal since moving to Anfield, while Isak has managed just three goals in 16 appearances. Compounding the issues are key player injuries, the loss of form for several returning players, and the tragic pre-season death of forward Diogo Jota, which has affected team morale.
And Mac Allister has admitted the number of changes made have been the major hindrance to their progress this season.
Mac Allister's honest assessment
Speaking to Sky Sports, Mac Allister said: "Many things changed as I said, new players came in to replace those who left, we changed too many things, but I prefer to keep it to myself."
The Argentina international added: "There are not many chances of Liverpool retaining the title. I hate to say it, but it is quite clear. Arsenal is in a really good moment, Manchester City is quite close, but we are not close in terms of performances, or results, so I do not see us becoming champions again.
"It hurts because this should be a moment when we are enjoying the Premier League which we won and we should be in a much better place than we are."
Cup priority for Liverpool
Looking ahead to the remainder of the season, Mac Allister said: "It is quite clear we have amazing players, it is just about becoming a team, that is what we need. Personally, without the team I am nothing and I feel like we all need to get better and think about the guy next to me, become a better team and that will help us and raise our level.
"For me it is quite clear but in terms of goals, the Champions League is there and we will definitely fight for that one because it would be a very nice one. And the FA Cup, which is a really important cup for English teams. We are still there, we are going to play soon and that is another goal for us. When you play for Liverpool, you always have to fight for everything."
Stiff tests facing Slot's Reds
Liverpool have a demanding schedule in the next few weeks and the action begins with an away Premier League match against Fulham on Sunday afternoon. The last four league games between the two sides has produced a total of 20 goals, with both teams scoring at least twice in three of those four matches. Four days later, the Reds travel to face top-of-the-table Arsenal on and there follows the FA Cup clash against Barnsley at Anfield on Monday, January 12th.
