Alexia Putellas is back to her best - and guiding Barcelona to Women's Champions League glory will surely secure a third Ballon d'Or

Forty-one wins from 45 games in all competitions, and just one defeat, have led to Barca lifting another league title, the Supercopa de Espana and, just last weekend, the Copa de la Reina, proving that the situation off the pitch has not hampered the belief in the dressing room. It was a fact emphasised by Putellas' reaction in that interview with local broadcaster 3Cat, as its reporter recalled some of the pre-season discourse to the two-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"We have never doubted ourselves," Putellas replied, after flashing a wry smile as she fought the urge to roll her eyes. "All the noise coming from the outside is just noise."

There are a lot of reasons why Barca have been able to thrive despite the situation, the kind of which would not be survived by some of the other teams ranked among the elite in the women's game. A thriving youth set-up is certainly one of the biggest, with youngsters like Clara Serrajordi and Aicha Camara stepping up brilliantly in their first senior seasons. Linked to that is the club's excellent scouting of young talent, with imports such as Esmee Brugts, Vicky Lopez and Sydney Scherteinleib among those to take on more responsibility this term.

But right near the top of that list is the form of Putellas, who has been outstanding all season long, absorbing the greater pressure and expectation that the 2025-26 campaign has placed upon her so impressively that it may well lead to a third Ballon d'Or.