Alejandro Garnacho cheekily revels in Ruben Amorim's Man Utd sacking with social media activity after being exiled by ex-Red Devils boss before Chelsea transfer
Bomb squad: Garnacho, Rashford & Sancho phased out
Amorim inherited the managerial reins at Old Trafford in November 2024. He made it clear from the off that he would be implementing the 3-4-3 system that had served him so well during a title-winning spell at previous club Sporting.
That formation did not play to the strengths of several wingers that were tied to United at the time. Brazil international Antony, homegrown star Marcus Rashford and England forward Jadon Sancho were all phased out - with all of them currently plying their club trade outside of Manchester.
Garnacho, another product of the Red Devils’ fabled academy system, also struggled to win over Amorim. Questions were asked of the 21-year-old’s attitude, with it becoming apparent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign that there was no future for him at United under the Portuguese tactician.
Garnacho aired frustration after Europa League final
A £40 million ($54m) transfer to Chelsea was subsequently completed, allowing Garnacho to start afresh at Stamford Bridge. While that new challenge has been embraced, the tricky winger continues to keep an eye on events at Old Trafford.
On January 5, it was revealed that Amorim had been forced through the exits in Manchester. He took in just 63 games at the helm and has paid the price for inconsistency on the field and public blasts at the United board off the pitch.
Garnacho hinted after the 2025 Europa League final, which saw United suffer a 1-0 defeat to domestic rivals Tottenham, that he was ready to walk away from Amorim’s reign in Manchester. He said: “Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don't know. The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I'm going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”
His brother, Roberto, posted on social media: “Working as no-one else, helping every round, coming from two goals in the last two finals, just to be on the pitch for 19 mins and get thrown under the bus.”
Garnacho likes post announcing Amorim's sacking
Garnacho is not prepared to forgive and forget when it comes to Amorim. It was quickly noted by fans that he had liked an Instagram post from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano that confirmed the departure of another manager from the Manchester United hotseat.
Garnacho said of severing ties with United when linking up with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea: “Sometimes in life you have to change things to maybe take a step forward or to improve as a player. It was the right moment, also the right club, so it was an easy decision.
“I spoke with [Maresca, before joining], he explained everything to me. Now working together I think we are doing well, we are going to improve with time. He trusts me. So that’s the most important [thing] — we have confidence and we are going to improve.
“The most important thing [a coach can give] is confidence. He speaks with me every week and I think we’re going to be better — me as a player and the team all together, with time. There’s confidence between manager and player.”
Manager searches: Chelsea & Man Utd in the market for new bosses
Garnacho is no longer working with Maresca, as the Italian tactician is another of those to have been sacked by a Premier League heavyweight early in 2026. The Blues are expected to hand the reins to former Derby and Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, who will be eager to see what Garnacho has to offer.
United have announced that Darren Fletcher will be taking charge of first-team affairs at Old Trafford on an interim basis. Maresca is among the names being linked with the Red Devils, with it possible that he will make an immediate return to top-flight management in England.
