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Moataz Elgammal

Al-Ittihad face competition for Mohamed Salah but Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr not among Saudi Pro League candidates to land Liverpool icon

M. Salah
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Al-Ittihad have reportedly reignited their interest in Mohamed Salah just hours after the Egyptian superstar confirmed he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The Saudi Pro League giants are ready to make the 33-year-old the new face of their project following his emotional farewell announcement at Anfield.

  • Saudi giants return for long-term target

    According to ESPN, Al-Ittihad have resumed their extensive work to secure Salah. Following the forward's announcement on Tuesday that he will depart Merseyside when the current campaign concludes, the Saudi Arabian club have moved to the front of the queue. The hierarchy view the winger as the ideal marquee signing to replace Karim Benzema, who joined Al-Hilal in February. The pursuit is not new; the Premier League side rejected a staggering £150 million ($200m) bid for the international in September 2023. However, the landscape has shifted significantly since the attacker confirmed his imminent exit.

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    Searching for a new talisman amidst domestic rivalry

    While Al-Ittihad are currently leading the charge, they face specific internal competition. Reports indicate that Al-Qadsiah are the only other regional club possessing the financial muscle to rival the proposed package. Interestingly, current powerhouses Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo has played since 2023, Al-Ahli, and Al-Hilal are not expected to enter the race for his signature at this stage. Securing the 33-year-old would allow the Jeddah outfit to maintain their status among the elite. His immense cultural impact as a leading Arab athlete only amplifies his appeal as the Middle Eastern club search for a new global figurehead.

  • Anfield legacy coming to an end

    This news marks the beginning of the end for one of the most storied careers in English football. Sources suggest Liverpool will generously allow their talisman to leave on a free transfer despite having one year left on his contract extension. Since arriving from Roma in 2017, he has been the catalyst for a trophy-laden era, winning eight major titles. His statistics are remarkable. With 255 goals in 435 appearances, he sits third on the all-time scoring list, trailing only Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285). Furthermore, his 191 top-flight goals place him fourth in the competition's historical rankings.

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    Relationship breakdown and future outlook

    The mutual decision to part ways follows a highly turbulent period for the player. Despite extending his stay last April, his form noticeably dipped during the current season, which led to him being dropped for three consecutive matches in late-2025. The underlying frustration finally boiled over when he gave an explosive interview to reporters, accusing the club of throwing him "under the bus" amid the team's incredibly disappointing run of results.

    Despite recent turmoil, his legacy as a Premier League icon is secure and a fresh start in the Middle East appears the most likely outcome.

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