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Al Hilal v Al Sadd: AFC Champions EliteGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Al-Hilal eye England star as Karim Benzema successor amid contract termination dispute

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K. Benzema
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S. Inzaghi

Al-Hilal are preparing for life after Karim Benzema, with manager Simone Inzaghi targeting Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as his replacement. However, any deal for the England international remains stalled while the Saudi club negotiate a contract termination payout with the 38-year-old Ballon d'Or winner.

  • Al-Hilal target Watkins as Benzema successor

    Al-Hilal are already preparing for life after Benzema this summer transfer window. Inzaghi has identified Aston Villa striker Watkins as his top target to lead the attack next season. According to MaxiFoot, the Saudi giants are considering parting ways with the 38-year-old Frenchman to rejuvenate their squad.

    However, any move for Watkins remains strictly conditional on resolving Benzema's ongoing contractual situation. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner is demanding full payment of his final year's contract before agreeing to a mutual termination. This financial requirement has currently created a standstill in negotiations between the player and Al-Hilal.

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  • Al Okhdood v Al Hilal : Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Inzaghi downplays touchline tension with Benzema

    Tensions surfaced during Al-Hilal's 4-2 victory over Al Faisaly on Friday evening. Despite scoring earlier in the match, Benzema failed to hide his frustration after being substituted 20 minutes from time for youngster Kader Meite. Addressing the media after the match, Inzaghi sought to defuse the controversy surrounding his veteran star.

    "We talked about that after the match," Inzaghi said. "It's normal that he wants to play every match, and I understand him because I was a striker too. At that moment, we had another young player available, Kader Meite, who represents the future of the club. I was joking with Karim after the match, and I have a respectful relationship with him. He is not only a great champion, but also a very great professional."

  • Rejuvenation drive behind potential exit

    Despite Inzaghi's diplomatic post-match comments, the same report indicate Al-Hilal management remain determined to terminate Benzema's contract. The decision is driven by strict foreign player quota limits enforced across the Saudi Pro League.

    Club hierarchy wish to lower the overall age profile of their squad ahead of next season. Per AS, Inzaghi views 30-year-old Watkins as an ideal candidate after the England forward netted 21 goals in 55 appearances for Villa during the 2025-26 campaign.

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    Standoff continues over final payout terms

    What happens next hinges entirely on financial negotiations between Benzema and club officials. Al-Hilal cannot proceed with formal moves for Watkins until the French veteran vacates a foreign player slot.

    If Benzema accepts a termination deal, Al-Hilal will immediately accelerate their pursuit of Watkins. Until an agreement is reached, the former Real Madrid captain remains an Al-Hilal player despite clear signals of a summer parting.

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