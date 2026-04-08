After Bayern’s defeat: a shocking debate about Mbappé… Is Real Madrid better off without him?

Bayern Munich literally shook the foundations of the Santiago Bernabéu. Every time the 4,000 fans who had come to support Bayern Munich in the upper north stand jumped up, the east stand swayed.

They say this is normal, but it wouldn’t hurt to consult an architect just to be sure. Just in case. That’s how Marca began its commentary on Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern surprised Real with a goal at the end of the first half through Luis Díaz, then, twenty seconds into the second half, dealt them a fatal blow via Harry Kane, before Kylian Mbappé brought the Madrid side back into the game with a goal to reduce the deficit in the 74th minute.