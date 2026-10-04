AFC proposes new Nations League to transform World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying from 2030

The Asian Football Confederation has outlined draft plans to launch a biennial AFC Nations League starting in 2030. According to draft documents seen by ESPN, a proposal presented to member associations details a three-tier system comprising Asia's 47 member nations, with 18 teams each in the top two divisions and eleven teams in tier three.

The competition will directly streamline qualification pathways for both the FIFA World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup.

According to the proposal, a standalone tournament was rejected due to operational costs and calendar congestion.