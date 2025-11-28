Getty Images Sport
'Actions of a madman' - Man Utd flop Antony escapes red card for shock headbutt just days after being sent off for kicking opponent in face
Antony sent off in La Liga
At the weekend, Antony was sent off when his high boot caught Girona's Joel Roca in the face. The former Ajax man made apologetic gestures to the home fans as he trudged off the pitch, before later taking to social media to double down on his contrition.
He wrote: "Very sad about the red card. All I wanted was to help my team win. A completely unintentional move ... sorry to all the fans that have always supported me."
Then, a couple of days after the incident, he admitted it had been "hard to sleep" off the back of his actions.
The Brazil international added: "I had no intention. That's why we’re going to try to appeal. I won the ball. When I did the (overhead) there, I didn't see it, I was looking at the ball. It was the VAR decision, the referee knows that I had no intention. It was very hard to sleep. I stayed at home thinking all night, I slept very little."
'This was deliberate'
On Thursday, however, Antony's luck was in as he escaped another sending off in Betis' 2-1 Europa League win over Utrecht. Despite appearing to headbutt El Karouani in the first half, the 25-year-old wasn't penalised by referee Nenad Minakovic, with not even a free-kick going the visitors' way. That incensed one Dutch pundit, with the analyst describing Antony's headbutt as "actions of a madman".
Former Ajax player Jan van Halst said on Ziggo Sport, via VI: "Unhappy? No, that's an unfortunate statement by the referee. This was deliberate. It is an action of a madman. How do you get it in your head? I've also kicked a ball once, had a duel like that. Then you don't think about making such a movement with your head, do you? Very strange."
'He was in a lot of pain'
Some of Van Halst's colleagues were equally as flabbergasted that Antony received no punishment for his actions.
Utrecht manager Ron Jans said: "The VAR was not there today. Also with that cross to [Seb] Haller, he is completely held. You have to be lucky with moments like that and we haven't had that a few times. That Virgil van Dijk handball against Olympique Lyon, today two more moments that are ultimately decisive again.
"I think they could have just whistled for a penalty and a red card, and if he had been completely held down. And there was also a moment when they could have been down to 10 men in the first half. But yeah, that doesn't suit us in Europe. Moments like that can be decisive and then they make it 2-0 and you think, 'Oh dear'."
And Utrecht defender Nick Viergever added: "But he was in a lot of pain for a reason. The referee said he had assessed it and that it was unfortunate. We also had maybe half a penalty moment with Seb [Haller], then it's not easy."
What comes next for Antony?
Antony, who finally ended his United nightmare earlier this year, had hoped to feature in Betis' clash with rivals Sevilla this weekend as his team appealed against his red card.
"Yes, of course. We have to try [and appeal]. I know how important this game is and I want to play it," said the Brazilian, who is trying to make his national team's World Cup squad next year.
However, Antony has been handed a one-match ban, so he won't be available for the trip to Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday. However, he could return on December 3 for their Copa del Rey clash away at Torrent.
