Achraf Hakimi agent addresses Real Madrid return rumours as PSG star targets second Champions League title

Spanish outlet Marca had previously hinted that a return to Real Madrid could be on the cards for the player who came through the ranks at the club's famous youth academy.

However, Camano was quick to shut down any talk of official contact or a potential transfer. When asked if talks regarding a move back to the Spanish giants had taken place, he replied firmly: "No, that has never happened."

The agent further reinforced Hakimi's loyalty to his current employers by highlighting his relationship with the staff and squad in Paris. Camano added: "We still have three years left on our contract with the Parisian club, and for the moment, he is only thinking about Paris Saint-Germain. He is very happy with his coach, his teammates, and he feels good in the country. For now, there is no question of him leaving."