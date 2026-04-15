According to Transfermarkt, FC Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany recently called Hannover 96 midfielder Aseko for an in-depth phone conversation. The talk focused on Aseko’s chances of securing regular game time at Bayern, who plan to bring him back to the Säbener Straße training ground this summer.
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A call from Vincent Kompany! The second-division sensation is set for a chance at Bayern Munich
It is now widely known that Kompany is a big fan of Aseko, regularly inviting him to first-team training sessions during his first six months as Bayern coach. According to Transfermarkt, the Belgian praised the 20-year-old highly for his development at Hannover 96 during their most recent phone call.
Aseko joined Bayern’s youth set-up from Hertha BSC in 2022 and was subsequently farmed out to Hannover for eighteen months, effective February 2025. After an initial adjustment period, the Berlin-born midfielder hit his stride at the start of the current campaign and is now one of the 2. Bundesliga’s standout performers in 2025/26, recording three goals and six assists in 29 appearances for Hannover.
Although Hannover 96 activated the purchase option for the German U21 international, Bayern immediately invoked their buy-back clause. For a fee of €1.5 million, Aseko will return to Munich for the coming season; his contract with FCB runs until 2028.
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Could Noel Aseko step in as Goretzka’s replacement at Bayern Munich?
Reports have surfaced in recent weeks that Bayern Munich view Aseko as a potential internal candidate to fill the squad spot vacated by Leon Goretzka. The 31-year-old veteran will depart when his contract expires in the summer, and rather than pursuing an external replacement, Bayern could simply slot Aseko into the vacant central midfield spot. His ability to operate on the right wing could also secure him regular game time at the German record champions.
His standout displays for Hannover 96 have nonetheless drawn suitors from higher echelons, leaving the club only a slim chance of re-signing him should they secure promotion. Brighton & Hove Albion, Villarreal and Eintracht Frankfurt are among the sides monitoring the versatile midfielder.
According to Transfermarkt, Aseko does not want to be loaned out again; he seeks a genuine opportunity at Bayern or a move to another ambitious club. Kompany’s interest suggests a future at FCB remains a real possibility.
Noel Aseko: His stats for Hannover 96 this season
Games
29 goals
Goals
3 assists
Assists
6
Yellow cards
7