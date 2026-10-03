AFP
'Real Madrid will turn his head' - Liverpool sent Virgil van Dijk warning over potential free transfer
Madrid looms for Van Dijk
Van Dijk is currently operating in the final season of the two-year contract extension he signed back in April 2025. Following a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth on September 20, the Netherlands international revealed that the club has not yet initiated talks regarding a new agreement. While the 35-year-old is said to be calm regarding his current situation on Merseyside, the lack of movement from the board has sparked intense speculation regarding a potential move to La Liga next summer.
Emile Heskey, who made over 200 appearances for the Reds during a successful four-year spell at the club, believes the prestige of Real Madrid could prove decisive. "Van Dijk, he is coming to the end of his contract at Liverpool, but we've got to remember that when certain clubs come calling they turn your head whether you’re under contract or not, and Real Madrid is one of them," Heskey explained. "So I'd be surprised if his head's not turned. The only thing is that Liverpool letting another big star go at the end of their contract doesn't sit well with me."
The former England forward expressed concern that losing such a pivotal figure for nothing would be a significant blow to the club’s standing and its supporters. Heskey noted that Van Dijk remains a high-value asset despite his veteran status, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "And it won’t [sit well] with the fans either because despite his age he still has value. That’s something that Van Dijk has to consider given his status at Liverpool," he added, highlighting the delicate nature of the negotiations.
- Getty Images Sport
The Bernabeu recruitment strategy
Real Madrid have reportedly identified Van Dijk as a primary target to bolster their defensive options without committing to a massive transfer fee. The Spanish giants have pivoted their recruitment strategy recently, focusing on elite players who are reaching the end of their contracts to ensure financial stability while maintaining a world-class squad.
Florentino Perez is reportedly keen to repeat the formula that saw Ibrahima Konate swap Merseyside for Madrid on a free transfer. The French defender has already settled into life in Spain, and the club believes that reuniting him with his former defensive partner would provide an immediate boost to their tactical setup.
Leadership transition at Anfield
While the focus remains on the captain's future, Heskey also turned his attention to who might eventually inherit the armband at Anfield. He tipped vice-captain Dominik Szoboszlai as the natural successor to Van Dijk, urging the club to secure the Hungarian’s future as a matter of urgency.
"Dominik Szoboszlai is a future Liverpool captain," Heskey stated during his recent interview. "As someone who's a leader and takes control, you've got to start looking at that and try to nail him down as the number one priority. Not just for that, but you can also use him as a tool to attract players. He's a fantastic player, a great individual, and a great leader, or at least looks like one from the outside. You can use players like that to entice others. Keeping Szoboszlai is vital."
- Getty Images Sport
Barcelona cool interest in Van Dijk
Interestingly, while Real Madrid are eager to secure his services, their rivals Barcelona have reportedly cooled their interest. Reports suggest that Hansi Flick is reluctant to bring in a 36-year-old defender, fearing it might block the pathway for younger talents emerging from the La Masia academy. This leaves Madrid as the primary suitors for the Dutchman, should he decide that his legendary chapter at Liverpool has finally come to a close after nearly a decade at the heart of their defence.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting