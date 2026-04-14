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'The sooner, the better' - Manuel Neuer confirms decision on Bayern Munich future is imminent as retirement question looms
Neuer seeks clarity on future
The veteran shot-stopper, who remains a pivotal figure for the Bavarian giants, spoke openly about his situation ahead of a crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid.
"The sooner the better, to be honest - for me personally as well," Neuer told reporters when asked about his plans beyond the current campaign.
At 40 years of age, Neuer is entering the twilight of a storied career that has seen him redefine the role of the modern goalkeeper. Despite his age, his importance to the team has not waned, but the German international is aware that a resolution is needed for all parties involved. "I don't think it will take too much longer until I take heart and make a decision. And then, of course, there will be talks with the club," he added.
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Bayern bosses open to extension
Bayern's hierarchy has already signalled their intent to keep the captain at the club. Reports suggest that the board is willing to offer Neuer a one-year contract extension, should he feel physically capable of competing at the highest level for another season.
Neuer has consistently stated that he needs to "listen to his body" before committing to any further professional milestones.
While Bayern are ready to negotiate, the decision rests firmly with the player. The former Schalke man has been meticulous about his recovery from previous injuries and has previously indicated that he would walk away from football on a high if the circumstances were right.
Titles not the deciding factor
Despite the high stakes of the Champions League, Neuer insisted that his decision does not hinge on whether Bayern silverware this term. "I don't make the question of my future dependent on titles," he noted on Tuesday. "But I would prefer it if we won everything. We know that a lot is possible with this squad, this team, and the energy that lives in us. We are working hard on that."
The quest for a third Champions League crown is a major motivator, but the goalkeeper is looking at the bigger picture. Whether or not Bayern manage to navigate their way past Real Madrid and secure continental glory, Neuer’s assessment of his own physical condition and mental hunger will take precedence over the trophy cabinet.
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Advantage Bayern against Real Madrid
Turning his attention to the immediate challenge, Neuer expressed confidence ahead of the return leg against Los Blancos. Following a 2-1 victory in Madrid, he believes his side holds a slight edge ahead of the return fixture in Munich. "The home crowd is burning, the team and our motivation is also burning," the captain stated, clearly fired up for the European showdown.
However, he is under no illusions regarding the quality of the opposition. "We have experienced often enough how Real Madrid can strike. They can beat any team in the world on a good day, but we can do that too," he concluded.