AFP
'Not as the No. 1 choice' - Liverpool's interest in PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye explained as Reds prioritise another target
Mbaye falls down the Anfield pecking order
Liverpool’s pursuit of fresh blood for their front line has seen them consistently mentioned alongside some of the brightest talents in Ligue 1. However, despite initial reports suggesting a coordinated move for two of PSG's prospects, French journalist Romain Molina has suggested that the Merseyside club’s interest in Mbaye is not as advanced as previously thought.
Speaking on the intricacies of the deal, Molina revealed that while the player is admired, he does not sit at the very top of their recruitment list during this final phase of the summer window. "Truthfully, Mbaye is on Liverpool’s shortlist but not as the No. 1 choice," Molina explained when discussing the current state of play.
The journalist highlighted that the player’s future might be more dependent on the maneuvers of his agent, Jorge Mendes, rather than a direct, singular push from the Premier League side. "On the contrary, Mendes knows very well that at the end of the transfer window there will something for Mbaye, so he will use the clubs where he has the most influence to make things move," Molina added.
- Getty/GOAL
Agent influence and the Barcola priority
The situation regarding Mbaye stands in contrast to the pursuit of his teammate, Barcola. Liverpool appear to be prioritising a deal for Barcola, whose representation style differs significantly from the Mendes approach. Molina pointed out that Mendes’ relationship with the Anfield club is not the primary driver in this specific instance, particularly given the high figures being quoted by the French champions.
"That’s not where he’s most influential, especially with the price currently being asked by Paris Saint-Germain," Molina said regarding Mendes’ standing in this deal.
He further compared the situation to Barcola’s representative, Moussa Sissoko, stating: “That’s where you see the difference between the two agents. For Mendes it’s not so much the player’s wishes that count, it’s where he has connections with the executives to make things move how he wants. With [Sissoko] it’s the opposite. Even if it means clashing with clubs, even if it means going hard. He wants to go to war for his players."
Alternative targets on the Liverpool radar
Should a move for Mbaye fail to materialise due to the high asking price or the player’s ranking on the shortlist, Liverpool have several other options prepared. The recruitment team has been tracking Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo, and Bournemouth’s Rayan as potential additions to the wide areas.
Another name that has surfaced in recent weeks is Koln’s Said El Mala. The versatile forward, who can operate on either flank or through the middle, was previously linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund.
However, reports from Sky Germany indicate that the Bundesliga giants have now pulled out of the race. This could potentially clear the path for Liverpool, should they decide to trigger his reported €50m (£42.7m) release clause.
- Getty Images
The financial reality of the double raid
While the prospect of a double raid on Paris remains an exciting one for the Anfield faithful, the financial reality cannot be ignored. The French side is expected to demand a combined fee in excess of £150m for their two young stars.
The suggestion from Molina is that while Mbaye is under consideration, the finances involved in the deal could instead prompt Liverpool to look elsewhere at a currently unnamed target. With the transfer deadline approaching, the Reds are working against the clock to finalise their attacking options.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting