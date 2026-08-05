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Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #29 Bradley Barcola celebratesGetty Images

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Barcola and his team-mate: Liverpool plan double deal from Paris Saint-Germain

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Liverpool
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The Reds' squad seeks to bolster the attacking line

Liverpool are weighing up a double raid on Paris Saint-Germain, with a move for winger Ibrahim Mbaye alongside his team-mate Bradley Barcola.

The Reds want fresh faces in their front line, particularly after former star Mohamed Salah's departure to Turkey's Trabzonspor.

According to English newspaper "Daily Mail", Liverpool are one of the clubs chasing Senegal's Mbaye, along with Manchester City and Tottenham.

Concerns over Liverpool's attacking strength are growing. That is why they are thinking of tabling an offer for both of PSG's rapid forwards.

PSG are likely to demand more than 150 million pounds sterling to part with their two stars in the current summer window.

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Both Barcola and Mbaye have spent much of their time on the PSG bench, and Liverpool want to pounce, bringing them in to bolster their attack before the new season kicks off.

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