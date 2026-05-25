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Where is Julian Alvarez going? Atletico Madrid striker open to leaving amid PSG, Arsenal and Barcelona interest
Alvarez rejects record-breaking contract offer
In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Metropolitano, Alvarez has turned down a lucrative new contract proposal from Atletico Madrid.
The offer would have seen the World Cup winner become the highest-paid player in Diego Simeone’s squad, reportedly earning a staggering €10 million per season. Despite the club's efforts to secure his long-term future, the striker appears ready to move on.
The Argentine's current deal runs until 2030 and contains a formidable release clause of €500m, but his refusal to sign an improved agreement suggests his head has been turned.
According to Marca, Alvarez is no longer convinced by the competitive direction of the club and wants to test himself in a project with a greater guarantee of major silverware.
- AFP
Barcelona emerges as the preferred destination
While interest from the Premier League and Ligue 1 remains high, Alvarez has reportedly set his sights on a move to Barcelona.
The former Manchester City man is said to be enamoured by the project at the Spotify Camp Nou and is willing to sacrifice his status as the undisputed main man at Atletico to join forces with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.
This desire to join a "stronger project" has left Atletico officials feeling discouraged as the transfer window approaches.
Speaking on the player's future following the end of the season, manager Simeone took a hands-off approach. "Julian's future? It's a question for him, I imagine he'll have his decision made," the coach admitted.
Atletico set massive asking price
Madrid have no intention of letting their prized striker leave on the cheap, especially to a direct domestic rival like Barcelona.
The club have reportedly informed the player's representative, Fernando Hidalgo, that they will only entertain offers in excess of €150m. Given Barcelona’s well-documented financial struggles, matching such a valuation remains a significant hurdle for the Catalan giants.
There is also a sense of frustration within the Atletico hierarchy regarding the influence of the player's entourage.
Sources suggest that Hidalgo has been "meddling" behind the scenes to engineer a move, a situation reminiscent of the complications that nearly derailed his initial transfer from Manchester City. While some at the club believe they should hold firm, others, including sporting director Mateu Alemany, might see a massive sale as an opportunity to rebuild the squad.
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Simeone relationship and future outlook
Despite the brewing transfer saga, the relationship between Alvarez and Simeone remains professional. The "Spider" enjoyed a productive season under his compatriot, netting over 20 goals and maintaining the manager's trust even during a four-month scoring drought.
Simeone has been one of the player's biggest advocates, famously reacting with disbelief when questioned about the striker’s value: "Are you serious?" he once remarked during a press conference.
However, with Arsenal and PSG also monitoring the situation, Atletico may find it difficult to keep a player who is publicly eyeing the exit door.