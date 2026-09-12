'It's not the game for Luka Modric!' - Ruben Amorim reveals what AC Milan must do to get the best from midfield maestro

Amorim offered a frank assessment of Modric’s contribution following AC Milan’s chaotic 2-2 draw with Lazio, suggesting the Croatian legend was caught out by the frantic nature of the contest.

The Rossoneri looked headed for a heavy defeat at the Stadio Olimpico after a lethargic first half left them trailing 2-0. While the team eventually rallied to secure a point, Amorim was quick to point out that the game’s lack of structure actively worked against his veteran playmaker, who was hauled off after a series of uncharacteristic errors.

Speaking to DAZN Italia after the final whistle, the Portuguese tactician did not sugarcoat the difficulties his star midfielder faced in the heat of the battle. "We need to be really good with the ball in order to feel comfortable in the game. If we change hands all the time during it, then it’s not the game for Luka," confessed Amorim.