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'Like the COVID period' - Gennaro Gattuso fumes at empty Lazio stadium during fan boycott
Atmosphere woes at the Olimpico
Gattuso did not hold back in his assessment of the environment surrounding Lazio following Saturday’s dramatic 2-2 draw against AC Milan. While the team bus was greeted by passionate ultras at the Formello training ground, the fans refused to enter the stadium, leaving the historic Stadio Olimpico feeling hollow.
The ongoing boycott against owner Claudio Lotito meant that large sections of the home stands remained empty, often making the match feel like an away fixture for the hosts due to the vocal traveling Milan contingent.
Speaking to DAZN after the final whistle, the former Napoli and Milan manager laid bare his disappointment regarding the lack of support in the stands. Gattuso, known for his fiery temperament and reliance on emotional motivation, admitted that the current situation is untenable for a club of Lazio's stature. "We can do little about the situation in the stands. If they came to meet us at Formello, that is down to the lads. We have to keep being serious and putting in dignified performances. Seeing a stadium without fans is not football to me."
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COVID-19 comparisons and fan absence
The lack of noise was particularly jarring for Gattuso, who famously wore his heart on his sleeve during his playing days. He drew a sharp parallel between the current protest and the global pandemic, which forced football to be played behind closed doors or with severely restricted capacities.
The Italian tactician noting that a full house could have provided the necessary energy to secure all three points. "It is not easy to play here, it feels like the COVID period with capacity at 20-30 per cent. We miss the fans terribly. Playing here with 50,000 pushing us on, we miss them so much," he explained.
The manager later emphasised his emotional connection to the game in his press conference, stating that for me football without fans sucks, and noting that the essence of the sport is the ability to celebrate under the curve with the supporters.
A tale of two halves
On the pitch, Lazio appeared to be cruising toward a historic start to the Serie A campaign. Goals from Matteo Cancellieri and Tijjani Noslin had put the home side 2-0 up at the break, and the club was on the verge of securing four wins from their opening four matches for the first time in their history. However, the momentum shifted drastically in the second half.
Reflecting on the tactical shift during the match, Gattuso admitted his side struggled once Milan increased their intensity. "In the second half, they came out with their quality. Playing the way we want to play for 90 minutes is hard, we dropped deep at the start of the second half and we struggled. That is also understandable because we conceded two goals I would describe as wonder strikes. We were also good not to get hammered, the feeling was that we could have conceded another two," he admitted.
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Growth and technical flexibility
Despite the disappointment of the draw, Gattuso found several positives in the performance, particularly in how his squad responded to adversity. The manager was quick to praise his players' work ethic and discipline, suggesting that the foundations he is building are similar to those he left behind at his previous clubs.
One player who continues to impress under Gattuso’s tutelage is Albert Gudmundsson. The Iceland international was utilized in a hybrid role against Milan, showcasing the tactical versatility that the manager highly values. "He can play wide, as a false nine, or as he did today. He has quality and can play anywhere, it also depends on the game we are facing," Gattuso noted.
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