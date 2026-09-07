'Very obsessed!' - Arsenal star reveals Mikel Arteta’s driving force as Arsenal make flying start to title defence

Arsenal have enjoyed a flawless start to their Premier League title defence, and summer signing Guimaraes believes the credit lies with Arteta’s uncompromising standards. Guimaraes, who arrived in a £75m deal from Newcastle, has been struck by the intensity of the environment created by his new manager.

Reflecting on his early interactions with the Spaniard, Guimaraes revealed that the message of constant evolution was clear from day one. "I’m very happy to be able to train five or six times with the team. It’s great to be able to work with such a strong, impressive team," Guimaraes said to Daily Mail.

"They’re strong physically, strong in defence, strong in attack. It seems that this season they’re playing better than last season. I think that’s the goal, to improve every year. That’s the message that Arteta wants to pass on to us."