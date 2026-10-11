'Expects to be sacked!' Body language expert spots four worrying signs from Michael Carrick at Manchester United

Carrick is currently grappling with immense scrutiny as his side endures a historically poor run of form. Following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, body language expert Darren Stanton has highlighted several physical indicators that suggest the coach is nearing his breaking point.

Stanton, a former police detective, noted that Carrick appears to be a man feeling under extreme pressure and identified four specific "red flags" in his recent public appearances. "Firstly, we see a one-sided shoulder shrug, which denotes a total lack of confidence in what he’s saying when talking about certain parts of the game being better. He has no real belief in what he’s saying," the expert told The Sun.

Additionally, furrowed lines across Carrick’s forehead were cited as evidence of distress, anxiety, and growing frustration. Stanton also observed extreme lip suppression, which he interpreted as a conscious effort to hold back his true feelings about the club's current predicament.