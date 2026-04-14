'So beautiful to watch' - Michael Olise earns special praise as ex-PSG star compares Bayern Munich winger to Ousmane Dembele

The praise follows a series of standout displays, including a high-octane performance in the Champions League quarter-final first leg. Bayern secured a crucial 2-1 away victory against Real Madrid last Tuesday, with the winger notably providing the assist for Harry Kane's second goal for the Bavarians, leaving Pastore thoroughly impressed. "He was huge against Real. He had a great match. I think he is vital for his team, they count on him a lot. It is very good news for the France team before the World Cup," he added.

The former playmaker also emphasised his aesthetic appeal: "He has something extra. When everyone thinks he's going to pass, he does another dribble, it's incredible. He is a player who is so beautiful to watch."