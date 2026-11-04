RB Leipzig host Lens on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

RB Leipzig and RC Lens have never faced each other in an official competitive fixture before this UEFA Champions League encounter. Their only prior meeting took place in a pre-season friendly on August 9, 2025, which ended in a 2–1 victory for the French side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for RB Leipzig vs Lens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is RB Leipzig vs Lens Champions League kick-off?

RB Leipzig vs Lens takes place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

How to buy RB Leipzig vs Lens Champions League tickets?

Here are the options and channels available for purchasing tickets to the RB Leipzig vs Lens Champions League match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official ticketing platforms of RB Leipzig for home supporters or RC Lens for away sections, subject to availability and member status.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do RB Leipzig vs Lens Champions League tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the UEFA Champions League fixture between RB Leipzig and Lens:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Category / General Admission: Start around €40 to €60 for standard upper-tier and corner seats, depending on member status and exact block location.

Start around for standard upper-tier and corner seats, depending on member status and exact block location. Prime Seating: Start at approximately €65 .

Start at approximately . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Begin around €511.70, which includes lounge access and added matchday amenities.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Value Seating: Generally range from €45 to €100 , making them a common option if primary club allocations sell out.

Generally range from , making them a common option if primary club allocations sell out. Longside Standard Seating: Typically cost between €90 and €220 .

Typically cost between . Lower Tier / Central Sightlines: Range from €150 to €320+ depending on availability and group size.

RB Leipzig vs Lens Champions League: Everything you need to know

RB Leipzig vs Lens Form

RB Leipzig have won one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, with one additional result in the dataset. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. They did record a 6-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt during this run, but losses to Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and Real Madrid reflect a side that has conceded heavily. Leipzig have scored eight goals and conceded 14 across these five matches.

Lens have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Club Brugge, following a 1-3 Ligue 1 win at Troyes. They also beat Lyon 2-1 in the league during this stretch, but losses to Sporting CP and Monaco underline their inconsistency. Lens have scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five-match run.

RB Leipzig vs Lens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on August 9, 2025, when Lens won 2-1. That fixture represents the only recorded head-to-head between the two sides, meaning this Champions League encounter is their first competitive meeting at this level.