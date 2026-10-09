How to get RB Leipzig vs Elversberg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

RB Leipzig host Elversberg on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Prior to this top-flight meeting, both clubs had only faced each other twice before, trading victories back during the 2013/14 3. Liga season. RB Leipzig enter the fixture as heavy favorites to secure all three points on home soil.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for RB Leipzig vs Elversberg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is RB Leipzig vs Elversberg Bundesliga kick-off?

Bundesliga - Game Week 7 24 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

How to buy RB Leipzig vs Elversberg Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for RB Leipzig vs. SV Elversberg at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, October 24, 2026, you have a few main options:

1. Official Primary Ticket Shop

RB Leipzig's official ticket portal: Unlike many other major German clubs, RB Leipzig does not require a paid membership for most general sale fixtures. You simply need to register a free RBLogin account on their site to purchase tickets.

Official Ticket Exchange: If regular general sale tickets sell out, season ticket holders release seats they cannot use via the official secondary ticket exchange on RB Leipzig's ticketing platform.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do RB Leipzig vs Elversberg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for RB Leipzig vs. SV Elversberg at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, October 24, 2026, vary depending on the category, location, and purchase method:

1. Official Primary Club Prices (Face Value)

When purchasing directly through the official RB Leipzig Ticket Shop, tickets for standard Bundesliga matches generally fall into the following tier categories:

Standing Room / Home Fan Sector (Sector B): €15 – €25

Category 3 & 4 (Upper Tiers & Behind Goals): €25 – €45

Category 1 & 2 (Longside / Main & Opposite Stands): €45 – €85

VIP & Hospitality Suites: €200 – €450+ (includes lounge access, premium seats, and catering)

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seats: Prices typically range between €80 and €150 depending on supply and demand.

Premium & Hospitality Packages: Ranging from €180 to €300+ .

RB Leipzig vs Elversberg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

RB Leipzig vs Elversberg Form

RB Leipzig head into this fixture with two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 Bundesliga defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, while their best result in the run was a commanding 5-0 home win over Hamburger SV. Leipzig have also suffered a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League and a 3-1 reverse at Werder Bremen in that period.

Elversberg bring four wins and one draw from their last five competitive games. After drawing 0-0 at Schalke most recently, they had previously beaten Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-3 away, defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 at home, and won 3-1 against MSV Duisburg in the DFB-Pokal. Their only defeat in this run was a narrow 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig vs Elversberg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited. The most recent meeting on record came in September 2013, when Elversberg beat RB Leipzig 1-0 in the 3. Liga. Leipzig won the other documented fixture 2-0 in March 2014, also in the third tier. Both clubs now meet in the Bundesliga for the first time, with the historical record standing at one win apiece from those lower-league encounters.