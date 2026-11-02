How to get Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Eintracht Frankfurt host Hoffenheim on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

In their most recent league encounter on January 24, 2026, Hoffenheim claimed a 3-1 victory away at the Deutsche Bank Park. Earlier in the 2025–26 Bundesliga campaign, Frankfurt asserted their dominance by securing a convincing 3-1 away win against Hoffenheim in Sinsheim.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga kick-off?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim kicks off at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Deutsche Bank Park

How to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim, you can explore several different avenues depending on availability and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Eintracht Frankfurt club website or TSG Hoffenheim's official ticket portal, which is the safest and most reliable way to secure face-value tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here is the ticket price breakdown for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim, split between official club options and the secondary resale market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Tickets (Stehplatz): Generally priced between €18 and €24 for standard home end sections.

Generally priced between for standard home end sections. Upper Tiers and Corners (Categories 4 & 5): Usually range from €35 and €50 for basic seating areas.

Usually range from for basic seating areas. Long-Side Seating & Premium Categories: Face-value prices scale higher depending on the stand and tier, typically ranging anywhere from €55 to over €90 directly through the club's primary ticket portal when available.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Admission Resale: Starting prices begin around €30 to €45 depending on exact demand and visibility.

Starting prices begin around depending on exact demand and visibility. Lower Tier & Sideline Resale (Gegentribüne / Haupttribüne): Prime seating options typically range from €110 to €200+ per ticket.

Prime seating options typically range from per ticket. VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday hospitality experiences can scale upwards of €1,000 depending on the specific lounge access and amenities included.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim Form

Eintracht Frankfurt head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Bundesliga win over Cologne, which followed a heavy 6-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Earlier in that run, Frankfurt drew 2-2 at Freiburg and won 3-1 away at Mainz. Across those five games, they scored 10 goals and conceded 10.

Hoffenheim's recent record reads one win and four defeats from their last five matches. The win came against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday, but it followed back-to-back Bundesliga defeats to Hamburger SV and Paderborn, as well as Europa League losses to Beşiktaş and OFI Crete. The away side scored seven goals and conceded 11 across that period.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Hoffenheim won 3-1 at the Deutsche Bank Park. Before that, Frankfurt claimed a 3-1 victory away in Sinsheim in August 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters between the sides, Frankfurt have won three times and Hoffenheim once, with one draw, and a combined 18 goals scored.