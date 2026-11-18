Egnatia host FK Kauno Zalgiris on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Stadiumi Egnatia in Rrogozhinë.

This upcoming fixture marks the first-ever competitive meeting between Albanian side KF Egnatia and Lithuanian club FK Kauno Žalgiris in European competitions. Both clubs are charting new territory by reaching the league phase of the 2026–27 UEFA Conference League, showcasing their continuous growth on the continental stage.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Egnatia vs FK Kauno Zalgiris, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Egnatia vs FK Kauno Zalgiris Conference League kick-off?

Egnatia vs FK Kauno Zalgiris takes place at Stadiumi Egnatia in Rrogozhinë on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Stadiumi Egnatia Rrogogzhine

How to buy Egnatia vs FK Kauno Zalgiris Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Egnatia vs FK Kauno Zalgiris Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Check the official website or social media channels of KF Egnatia (the home club) for direct announcements regarding box office openings, physical ticket sales points in Albania, or direct online sales for Arena Egnatia in Rrogozhinë.

Check the official website or social media channels of KF Egnatia (the home club) for direct announcements regarding box office openings, physical ticket sales points in Albania, or direct online sales for Arena Egnatia in Rrogozhinë. Away Section Enquiries: If you are supporting FK Kauno Žalgiris, reach out directly to the Lithuanian club's ticketing or fan department, as European away sections are typically handled and distributed through the visiting club's official channels.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Egnatia vs FK Kauno Zalgiris Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price details for the Egnatia vs FK Kauno Zalgiris Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Direct Box Office: Typically range from €15 to €50 .

Typically range from . VIP & Hospitality Tiers: Generally starting around €100 to €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Resale Seats: Beginning around €54 to €91 .

Beginning around . Mid-Tier & Long-Side Seats: Typically range between €120 and €300+ .

Typically range between . Premium & VIP Resale: Stretching up to €900+.

Egnatia vs FK Kauno Zalgiris Conference League: Everything you need to know

Egnatia vs FK Kauno Zalgiris Form

Egnatia head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning three and losing two of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 win over Vora in the Kategoria Superiore, though that followed a 2-0 Conference League loss to Universitatea Craiova. Across those five matches, Egnatia scored nine goals and conceded eight, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but vulnerable defensively. Three consecutive wins in league play before the Craiova defeat showed their domestic consistency.

FK Kauno Zalgiris have struggled for form, picking up just one win from their last five matches. That victory came against Hegelmann in the A Lyga, a 4-1 away win, but it sits between a string of defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 4-1 loss to FK TransINVEST, and they have conceded 12 goals across the five-game run while scoring just six. In the Conference League alone, Zalgiris have lost all three of their recent European fixtures, conceding eight goals in the process.

Egnatia vs FK Kauno Zalgiris: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Egnatia and FK Kauno Zalgiris are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.